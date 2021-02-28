Sign up
150 / 365
February Month of Hearts
Tried and tried to make this fancy but to no eval. Posting it anyway......better late than never.😉
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
hearts
JackieR
ace
It's fancy unadorned! Loved your month of ❤️
March 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
