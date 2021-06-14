Previous
Next
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! by jb030958
166 / 365

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

I couldn't let this day go by without a photo of my son Mark on his 40th birthday!
Took this yesterday at the birthday party thrown by my daughter-in-law Christina. That is Aiden on Mark's lap his youngest child.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise