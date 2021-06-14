Sign up
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
I couldn't let this day go by without a photo of my son Mark on his 40th birthday!
Took this yesterday at the birthday party thrown by my daughter-in-law Christina. That is Aiden on Mark's lap his youngest child.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
753
photos
63
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
This & That
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
13th June 2021 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mark
,
birthday
,
aiden
