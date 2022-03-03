Sign up
188 / 365
Baldwin Loop
This was a great hike, well marked and a 2.3 mile loop. Weather was perfect and we had clear skies that you could see for miles around.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
hiking
,
sedona
,
loop
,
baldwin
