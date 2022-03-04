Sign up
189 / 365
Arizona sunset
Thursday was the last day of our little get away. On the drive to the Phoenix airport the sun was going down. We couldn’t pull over to take photos so I just took some shots through the car window as we were moving.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
This & That
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
3rd March 2022 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
arizona
