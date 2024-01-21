The Windmill

A windmill is a beautifully simple and efficient machine that harnesses the power of the wind to pump water. From the outside, you see a towering structure with large blades spinning with the breeze, but the magic truly happens inside.



The windmill's blades, also referred to as sails or vanes, are designed to catch the wind. As the wind blows, it pushes against the blades causing the rotor to turn. This rotary motion is then transferred down a shaft to a pump rod located at the base of the windmill.



The pump rod is attached to a cylinder containing a plunger, which acts like a piston. This plunger is equipped with leather cups that maintain its direct contact with the cylindrical wall. As the windmill's rotor turns, it moves the pump rod up and down. Each upward stroke of the pump rod draws water into the cylinder through a one-way valve. Then, with each downward stroke, the water is forced upwards through another one-way valve and out through a pipe. This continuous process allows the windmill to pump water from significant depths, even up to 200 feet in some cases.



It's important to note that there are limitations to how high a windmill can pump water. Some suggest that a pump can only lift water about 39 feet depending on atmospheric conditions at the site.