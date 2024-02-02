Life’s Bridges

Our lives are a sprawling landscape, dotted with countless bridges that we must cross. These bridges are the junctures of our existence, the thresholds that separate one chapter from the next. Each bridge represents a decision, an opportunity, a challenge, or a turning point. And each crossing leaves an indelible mark on the topography of our soul.



Some bridges are inviting, their paths paved with soft petals and bathed in warm sunlight. These are the bridges of joy and celebration, of love and friendship, of achievement and success. As we cross these bridges, we feel the exhilaration of the wind in our hair and the thrill of anticipation in our hearts. These crossings fill our souls with light, painting our lives with vibrant hues of happiness and contentment.



Yet, not all bridges are so pleasant. Some are rickety and treacherous, their planks rotten and their ropes frayed. These are the bridges of loss and sorrow, of pain and despair, of failure and regret. Crossing these bridges is a test of our courage and resilience. The winds howl in our ears, the planks creak under our feet, and the abyss below beckons ominously. These crossings scar our souls, leaving behind deep grooves of grief and anguish.



Then there are the bridges that are one-way, their paths leading us away from the familiar and towards the unknown. These are the bridges of change and growth, of new beginnings and fresh starts. Once we cross these bridges, there is no going back. We must leave behind the comfort of the known and embrace the uncertainty of the new. These crossings are daunting, but they are also liberating. They free our souls from the shackles of the past and open up new horizons of possibilities.



Finally, there are the bridges that must be burnt. These are the bridges of toxic relationships, harmful habits, and self-destructive behaviors. They are the bridges that lead us down paths of negativity and self-doubt, that weigh down our souls with burdens of guilt and shame. Burning these bridges is not easy. It requires courage, strength, and determination. But once these bridges are reduced to ashes, we can move forward unencumbered. The smoke from the burning bridges clears away the fog of confusion and illuminates our path forward.



In the end, each bridge we cross contributes to the journey of our lives. The pleasant crossings fill our souls with joy, the difficult crossings strengthen our resolve, the one-way crossings broaden our perspectives, and the burnt bridges liberate us from our past. Each crossing, regardless of its nature, is a crucial step in our journey, shaping us into who we are and guiding us towards who we are meant to be.