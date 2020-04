I've seen an interesting challenge this month hosted by @northy . I don't know if I be able to finish 30 shots on 30 days or I last the rest of the year. But as many of us, confined at our homes, on our country since March 14th, every excuse to break monotony is welcome :)P.S.: for this challenge I've chosen this little figurine called "danbo" that I used in the past in this project.