Photo 1460
Debugging
This time, with unvaluable help from this little friend.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
1
1
jborrases
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
1482
photos
65
followers
65
following
400% complete
View this month »
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
11th April 2020 11:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
camera
,
nikon
,
indoor
,
danbo
,
debug
,
30-shots2020
Taffy
ace
Your Danbo is one talented and mature companion to have around!! Mine spent today in story time!
April 11th, 2020
