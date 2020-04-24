Sign up
Photo 1473
Why toliet paper?
Danbo is intrigued about why toilet paper runs out of stock on stores faster than any other first necesity goods during confinement. He has decided to start his own investigation with his rules. I hope he'll find the right conclusions.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
jborrases
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
1495
photos
66
followers
65
following
4
1
1
365
NIKON D610
24th April 2020 11:32pm
Tags
blackandwhite
camera
nikon
paper
selfportrait
toilet
danbo
spotting
30-shots2020
Taffy
ace
Danbo's curiosity comes through and he looks so good in this composition.
April 24th, 2020
