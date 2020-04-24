Previous
Why toliet paper? by jborrases
Why toliet paper?

Danbo is intrigued about why toilet paper runs out of stock on stores faster than any other first necesity goods during confinement. He has decided to start his own investigation with his rules. I hope he'll find the right conclusions.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

jborrases

ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
Taffy ace
Danbo's curiosity comes through and he looks so good in this composition.
April 24th, 2020  
