During lockdown by jborrases
Photo 1487

During lockdown

Las Ramblas is empty during the lockdown. The lack of tourists and citizens, confined in their homes, jumps this street back long time ago in the past, up to its origins on the XVIII century.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Juan B.

@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
