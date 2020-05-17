Sign up
During lockdown
Las Ramblas is empty during the lockdown. The lack of tourists and citizens, confined in their homes, jumps this street back long time ago in the past, up to its origins on the XVIII century.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-E3
Taken
17th May 2020 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
fuji
,
x-e3
,
may20words
,
whatsnew
