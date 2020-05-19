Previous
Next
Abandoned old forniture by jborrases
Photo 1489

Abandoned old forniture

This ones are allowed to be disposed on street one day per week. City Clean Service pickup them and carry to the garbage dump processing center
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Juan B.

ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise