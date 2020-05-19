Sign up
Photo 1489
Abandoned old forniture
This ones are allowed to be disposed on street one day per week. City Clean Service pickup them and carry to the garbage dump processing center
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
365
X-E3
19th May 2020 8:37pm
street
,
35mm
,
trash
,
garbage
,
xf35
,
fujifilmxseries
,
fujixlovers
,
x-e3
365 Project
