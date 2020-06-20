Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1509
Bodega
In a very low angle, this "bodega" is a small and cute place. I did a stop in the past with their previous owners.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
1
1
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
1531
photos
67
followers
67
following
413% complete
View this month »
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D700
Taken
20th June 2020 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
nikon
,
50mm
,
pov
,
d700
,
bodega
,
50mmf1.8
,
lowangle
,
laribera
,
elborn
,
santacaterina
,
june20words
Joan Robillard
ace
So often a trip through 365 can be a trip through the world. There are so many places I am becoming familiar with. As someone who will never get overseas, this photos are so enjoyable as a virtual tour.
June 20th, 2020
