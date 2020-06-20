Previous
Next
Bodega by jborrases
Photo 1509

Bodega

In a very low angle, this "bodega" is a small and cute place. I did a stop in the past with their previous owners.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Juan B.

ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
So often a trip through 365 can be a trip through the world. There are so many places I am becoming familiar with. As someone who will never get overseas, this photos are so enjoyable as a virtual tour.
June 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise