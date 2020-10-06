Previous
I'm still here, in spite of the pandemic, up and down with my little iron fellow, taking pictures... I hope all of you stay safe.
Wash your hands, wear your mask and keep "smart" distance ;)
6th October 2020

Juan B.

Joan Robillard
Doing my best to survive this even if I have a crazy President who says don't fear. Think my aunt who passed from Covid might not agree with him.
October 6th, 2020  
