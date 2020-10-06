Sign up
Photo 1513
I'm still here, in spite of the pandemic, up and down with my little iron fellow, taking pictures... I hope all of you stay safe.
Wash your hands, wear your mask and keep "smart" distance ;)
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
1
1
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
1535
photos
61
followers
64
following
414% complete
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
6th October 2020 8:20pm
Tags
night
,
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
35mm
,
bike
,
gothic
,
upsidedown
,
goth
,
wandering
,
streetphoto
,
brompton
,
maremagnum
,
mirrorless
,
sonyalpha
,
sonya7ii
,
strangerthings
,
portvell
,
walkbyshotings
,
bikewander
,
ridethesnake
,
molldelafusta
,
samyang35mm
,
samyang35mm28
Joan Robillard
ace
Doing my best to survive this even if I have a crazy President who says don't fear. Think my aunt who passed from Covid might not agree with him.
October 6th, 2020
