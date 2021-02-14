Sign up
Photo 1561
Polling Station
Yesterday, We celebrated the elections for Catalan Goverment. Aged people had priority to vote during the three first hours, in the morning.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
1583
photos
63
followers
63
following
Tags
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
walking
,
barcelona
,
sony
,
wandering
,
samyang
,
sonya7
,
sonyalpha
,
ciutatvella
,
walkbyshooting
,
samyang45mmf18
