Previous
Next
Almacenes El Indio corner by jborrases
Photo 1698

Almacenes El Indio corner

Another aged shop that closed the doors. You can see It opened still here. https://365project.org/jborrases/365/2014-03-26
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Juan B.

ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
465% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise