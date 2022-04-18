Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1701
Wax Museum Corner
You can find a wax version of : Einstein, Marie Curie, Messi, Rosalia and many more. My father brought me when I was a child and I felt half fascinated , half weird. Anyway, It looks fun to stand in front of a figure and guess who is
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
1726
photos
68
followers
62
following
466% complete
View this month »
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
18th April 2022 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wax
,
museum
,
figure
,
larambla
,
30-shots2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close