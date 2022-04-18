Previous
Wax Museum Corner by jborrases
Photo 1701

Wax Museum Corner

You can find a wax version of : Einstein, Marie Curie, Messi, Rosalia and many more. My father brought me when I was a child and I felt half fascinated , half weird. Anyway, It looks fun to stand in front of a figure and guess who is
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Juan B.

@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
