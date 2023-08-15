Sign up
Photo 1745
Interior Island
These spaces inside the square residential housing that Monturiol Architech designed, may have a garden, a playground, or so...
15th August 2023
Juan B.
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
blackandwhite
housing
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 15th, 2023
