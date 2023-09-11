Previous
La Diada by jborrases
Photo 1772

La Diada

We celebrate the defeat at the Siege of Barcelona by the armies of the Bourbon king Philip V on 11th September 1714. A Spanish war between Habsburg dinasty's and Bourbons for the throne
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Juan B.

@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
