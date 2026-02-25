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Snowy walk in woods by jbritt
Photo 987

Snowy walk in woods

25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Joan Britt

@jbritt
I've been taking photos off and on since I was a young child. I spent hours and hours in the darkroom my father built in...
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