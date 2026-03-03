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Photo 992
Snowy morning walk
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
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Joan Britt
@jbritt
I've been taking photos off and on since I was a young child. I spent hours and hours in the darkroom my father built in...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
3rd March 2026 8:07am
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