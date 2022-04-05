Sign up
1 / 365
Island View
I took this photo on vacation in Turks and Caicos. The different shades of blue were wonderful. The bird was posing for the picture. :-)
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
0
0
James Byrd
@jbyrd48
I'm a beginner and I've always loved beautiful photos and art.
Views
3
365
Canon EOS Rebel T7
5th April 2022 12:05am
Public
