Photo 395
Cemetery No 1, New Orleans
Visiting my sister in California and we had a little break in New Orleans. Did a tour of the cemetery, you are not longer allowed to go in alone because people defaced the graves.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Jclaireyp
@jclaireyp
Hi, my name is Claire. I was born in Wales, lived half my life in Surrey and am currently spending 2 years in Perth, WA.
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Tags
landscape
,
cemetery
,
“new
,
orleans”
