Photo 396
Swamp…
We did a swamp tour and saw plenty of alligators. Massive achievement for me as I have a major phobia of amphibians and wasn’t keen on going anywhere near a swamp… thankfully they stayed away and I could enjoy it!
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Jclaireyp
@jclaireyp
Hi, my name is Claire. I was born in Wales, lived half my life in Surrey and am currently spending 2 years in Perth, WA. I...
Tags
swamp
louisiana
bayou
