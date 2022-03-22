Previous
Swamp…
Swamp…

We did a swamp tour and saw plenty of alligators. Massive achievement for me as I have a major phobia of amphibians and wasn’t keen on going anywhere near a swamp… thankfully they stayed away and I could enjoy it!
