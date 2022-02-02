Previous
Snowy Morning by jcoder
33 / 365

Snowy Morning

Punxsutawney Phil decided 6 more weeks of this garbage (snow not purple trees) 🙃
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Jessica C

@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
9% complete

Diana ace
Those trees look so lovely, what treatment did you give them?
February 3rd, 2022  
