My favorite corner by jcoder
38 / 365

My favorite corner

7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Jessica C

@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
Boxplayer ace
Looks perfect, music, books, a window and a cosy chair.
February 8th, 2022  
