Skylight by jcoder
43 / 365

Skylight

Went to a history museum today - the building was flooded with sunlight thanks to this beautiful skylight
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Jessica C

@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
11% complete

Diana ace
Wonderful lines, shapes and shadows.
February 13th, 2022  
