Previous
Next
Snowy soda fridge by jcoder
44 / 365

Snowy soda fridge

Saw this old soda fridge outside a mechanic shop on our jog today.

We hosted a super bowl party and decided a light jog would cancel out the sins of pounds of ribs, cheese, and beer.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Jessica C

@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Velina
This looks so retro
February 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise