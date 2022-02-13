Sign up
44 / 365
Snowy soda fridge
Saw this old soda fridge outside a mechanic shop on our jog today.
We hosted a super bowl party and decided a light jog would cancel out the sins of pounds of ribs, cheese, and beer.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
1
0
Jessica C
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
13th February 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Velina
This looks so retro
February 14th, 2022
