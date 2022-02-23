Previous
Ice, Ice, Baby by jcoder
Ice, Ice, Baby

I took a break from icing my cheeks to refill my pain meds and I noticed a this bit of ice stuck to the drivers side window.

It was nice to see the snow stick around for a change. Generally the sunshine turns everything to slush the day and our sidewalk turns into a winter soup.

I think Mother Nature is helping me heal by keeping the ice at the ready!

23rd February 2022

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
