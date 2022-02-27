Sign up
58 / 365
Cafe
Reid got his booster today and across the street was a little cafe that had a line running out the door.
Even though it was packed, we were seated immediately and we were not disappointed with our breakfast with a Greek flair.
Refreshing to take a break from the over-priced boozy brunches that are all over the city.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
58
photos
11
followers
19
following
15% complete
View this month »
