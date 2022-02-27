Previous
Cafe by jcoder
Cafe

Reid got his booster today and across the street was a little cafe that had a line running out the door.

Even though it was packed, we were seated immediately and we were not disappointed with our breakfast with a Greek flair.

Refreshing to take a break from the over-priced boozy brunches that are all over the city.
27th February 2022

Jessica C

@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography.
