Refreshing game night by jcoder
60 / 365

Refreshing game night

I think Reid was upset I was winning our board game because he played this card with such vigor and it ended up in my glass of water.

1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
Boxplayer ace
Ha ha ha funny.
March 2nd, 2022  
