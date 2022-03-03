Birthday Tulilps

Lovely early birthday gift from coworkers. I liked that their colors complimented Mr. Doom.



I have great people at the office that go above and beyond to make me and others feel special. They make going to work each day range from bearable to dare I say, "fun"



Not pictured: chocolate cake I said I would share and single handedly devoured...



Side note: my back randomly started aching this evening...I heard aches and pains increase in your 30s but I didn't expect it to come on so suddenly 😅