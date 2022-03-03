Sign up
62 / 365
Birthday Tulilps
Lovely early birthday gift from coworkers. I liked that their colors complimented Mr. Doom.
I have great people at the office that go above and beyond to make me and others feel special. They make going to work each day range from bearable to dare I say, "fun"
Not pictured: chocolate cake I said I would share and single handedly devoured...
Side note: my back randomly started aching this evening...I heard aches and pains increase in your 30s but I didn't expect it to come on so suddenly 😅
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
1
0
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
3rd March 2022 10:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
What lovely coworkers indeed, they make all the difference.
March 4th, 2022
