Previous
Next
PXL_20220305_013824049 by jcoder
63 / 365

PXL_20220305_013824049

Reid surprised me for a weekend getaway for my 30th. I had no idea where we were going until we got to the gate. Visiting a very near and dear friend in Oregon.

Hesitant look is we got a margarita to go that we had to chug before boarding
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
How very lovely. Excellent start to the break, necking a margarita!
March 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise