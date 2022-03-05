Sign up
64 / 365
Feeling fine about leaving 29
Beautiful day with these babies! The boys went fishing and Kat and I explored the river, had brunch, and putzed around town.
Followed by yummy cocktails and even yummier Mediterranean food and about to fall asleep on the couch by 9pm, perfect way to end my 3rd decade. Feeling very blessed 🥰
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography.
64
photos
11
followers
19
following
17% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th March 2022 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Great shot of what sounds like a fabulous day.
March 6th, 2022
