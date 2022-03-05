Previous
Next
Feeling fine about leaving 29 by jcoder
64 / 365

Feeling fine about leaving 29

Beautiful day with these babies! The boys went fishing and Kat and I explored the river, had brunch, and putzed around town.

Followed by yummy cocktails and even yummier Mediterranean food and about to fall asleep on the couch by 9pm, perfect way to end my 3rd decade. Feeling very blessed 🥰
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of what sounds like a fabulous day.
March 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise