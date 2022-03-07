Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
65 / 365
Oregon Coast
Frolicking around on the moody central Oregon coast. Stash had to be leashed because she kept trying to dart away to the restaurant with the yummy clam chowder...she received the most compliments with her stylish "lion cut"
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
66
photos
11
followers
19
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th March 2022 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot and great shadow reflections.
March 8th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Love this composition and setting. Such a happy pic.
March 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close