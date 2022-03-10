Previous
Next
What are you looking at? by jcoder
69 / 365

What are you looking at?

This may be a stretch for "green." I was looking for a tree to photograph at sunset and instead found a green dumpster and a squirrel that was willing to tolerate me for 5 minutes - so this is my "green" Thursday
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise