Pink Sunday by jcoder
72 / 365

Pink Sunday

One of my best friends is getting married next month and we celebrated the couple with a wedding shower/brunch.

Per usual, Reid and I were the last ones to leave and we and left "brunch" at 6pm...but we were having too much fun chatting, eating, and of course hearing embarrassing stories of the groom.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely looking doughnut, I could manage having such a long brunch too.
March 14th, 2022  
