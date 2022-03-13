Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
72 / 365
Pink Sunday
One of my best friends is getting married next month and we celebrated the couple with a wedding shower/brunch.
Per usual, Reid and I were the last ones to leave and we and left "brunch" at 6pm...but we were having too much fun chatting, eating, and of course hearing embarrassing stories of the groom.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
72
photos
12
followers
22
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
13th March 2022 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
donut
,
rainbow2022
Diana
ace
Lovely looking doughnut, I could manage having such a long brunch too.
March 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close