74 / 365
Starburst
Today felt like Spring; it was in the 60s, I went for a walk, kids were eating ice cream, I pet a fat tabby cat named Mr T., I even saw a tiny purple flower peeping out from under the mulch.
But it won't stay spring-like for long, I looked at the forecast...snow for tomorrow/Thursday. Grrr...
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
Tags
rainbow2022
Diana
ace
What a beautiful image.
March 16th, 2022
