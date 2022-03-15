Previous
Starburst by jcoder
Starburst

Today felt like Spring; it was in the 60s, I went for a walk, kids were eating ice cream, I pet a fat tabby cat named Mr T., I even saw a tiny purple flower peeping out from under the mulch.

But it won't stay spring-like for long, I looked at the forecast...snow for tomorrow/Thursday. Grrr...

Jessica C

Diana ace
What a beautiful image.
March 16th, 2022  
