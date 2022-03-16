Yellow Bin Rolls

I don't have a lot of background about today's image other than I needed to photograph something yellow and it was very grey out.



I pressed the wrong floor in an elevator and saw this when I stepped out. I figured it was serendipitous and decided to snap a pic.



A janitor walked by and gave me an suspicious glance...I probably looked rather odd photographing a custodial bin.



My friend, Linzy and I went to aerial yoga afterwards and both felt a bit nauseous, so maybe this was foreshadowing..

