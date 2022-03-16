Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
75 / 365
Yellow Bin Rolls
I don't have a lot of background about today's image other than I needed to photograph something yellow and it was very grey out.
I pressed the wrong floor in an elevator and saw this when I stepped out. I figured it was serendipitous and decided to snap a pic.
A janitor walked by and gave me an suspicious glance...I probably looked rather odd photographing a custodial bin.
My friend, Linzy and I went to aerial yoga afterwards and both felt a bit nauseous, so maybe this was foreshadowing..
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
75
photos
12
followers
22
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th March 2022 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close