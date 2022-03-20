Sign up
79 / 365
Transition of Seasons
I'm not sure what the name of this tree/bush is, but it has these pretty flowers that look like a hydrangea. Even though the petals are now dried and brown they are still beautiful.
I gave this a pink hue to make it feel a bit more like "spring"
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
0
0
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
79
photos
12
followers
22
following
21% complete
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th March 2022 6:44pm
rainbow2022
