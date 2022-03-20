Previous
Transition of Seasons by jcoder
79 / 365

Transition of Seasons

I'm not sure what the name of this tree/bush is, but it has these pretty flowers that look like a hydrangea. Even though the petals are now dried and brown they are still beautiful.

I gave this a pink hue to make it feel a bit more like "spring"
20th March 2022

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
21% complete

Photo Details

