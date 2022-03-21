Sign up
80 / 365
Red Christmas Cactus
I was gifted a Christmas Cactus two Christmases ago and it was extra special to me because it reminds me of my great grandmother, who always had some in her home.
My great grandmother was a tough lady - as she was in labor with my grandmother's sister, she couldn't get the car to start because it was so cold so she got on a tractor instead.
Unfortunately, my grandmother didn't pass down her green thumb,. but I hope I emote some of her strength and perseverance.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
80
photos
12
followers
22
following
21% complete
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Diana
ace
A beautiful capture of this lovely flower. Such a wonderful story and tribute to her.
March 22nd, 2022
