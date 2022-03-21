Previous
Red Christmas Cactus by jcoder
80 / 365

Red Christmas Cactus

I was gifted a Christmas Cactus two Christmases ago and it was extra special to me because it reminds me of my great grandmother, who always had some in her home.

My great grandmother was a tough lady - as she was in labor with my grandmother's sister, she couldn't get the car to start because it was so cold so she got on a tractor instead.

Unfortunately, my grandmother didn't pass down her green thumb,. but I hope I emote some of her strength and perseverance.
Jessica C

Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
Diana ace
A beautiful capture of this lovely flower. Such a wonderful story and tribute to her.
March 22nd, 2022  
