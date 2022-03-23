Sign up
82 / 365
Happy Daffodils
The seasons always feel like they fly by (well, not you, winter) and I generally get a bit sad feeling like I missed my opportunity to fully experience each one.
This challenge has helped me slow down and pay attention to what's going on.
As I have been walking around the neighborhood looking for my daily photo, I have been anxiously awaiting the early rising flowers' debut.
Happy I get to appreciate these small moments🌻
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
1
0
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography.
82
photos
12
followers
23
following
22% complete
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
23rd March 2022 6:05pm
Tags
yellow
,
rainbow2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and textures, such a beautiful daff.
March 24th, 2022
