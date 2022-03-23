Previous
Happy Daffodils by jcoder
Happy Daffodils

The seasons always feel like they fly by (well, not you, winter) and I generally get a bit sad feeling like I missed my opportunity to fully experience each one.

This challenge has helped me slow down and pay attention to what's going on.

As I have been walking around the neighborhood looking for my daily photo, I have been anxiously awaiting the early rising flowers' debut.

Happy I get to appreciate these small moments🌻
Jessica C

I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography.
Diana ace
Lovely shot and textures, such a beautiful daff.
March 24th, 2022  
