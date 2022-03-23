Happy Daffodils

The seasons always feel like they fly by (well, not you, winter) and I generally get a bit sad feeling like I missed my opportunity to fully experience each one.



This challenge has helped me slow down and pay attention to what's going on.



As I have been walking around the neighborhood looking for my daily photo, I have been anxiously awaiting the early rising flowers' debut.



Happy I get to appreciate these small moments🌻