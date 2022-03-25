Previous
Blue Sunset by jcoder
Blue Sunset

After a long week, got drinks with friends and talked about the softball league I'm joining...I am the least athletic gal around...should be interesting.
25th March 2022

Jessica C

@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
