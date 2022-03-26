Sign up
Planning Portugal on the Purple Roof
I spent the afternoon with my friend, Linzy. It was a lovely day so we laid on her roof to soak up the sun while we ate tacos, drank coffee, and planned a trip to Portugal.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
2
0
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
Tags
purple
,
rainbow2022
kali
ace
Portugal is on my bucket list
March 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
What fun that must have been. I envy you a trip to Portugal, such a wonderful country and fabulous food.
March 27th, 2022
