Planning Portugal on the Purple Roof by jcoder
Planning Portugal on the Purple Roof

I spent the afternoon with my friend, Linzy. It was a lovely day so we laid on her roof to soak up the sun while we ate tacos, drank coffee, and planned a trip to Portugal.

26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Jessica C

@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography.
kali ace
Portugal is on my bucket list
March 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
What fun that must have been. I envy you a trip to Portugal, such a wonderful country and fabulous food.
March 27th, 2022  
