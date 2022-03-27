Previous
Ruffly Rose by jcoder
86 / 365

Ruffly Rose

There is a flower shop near my house that always has bright pink fake flowers outside the window, I don't know how I feel about fake flowers but it certainly is eye catching!
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
23% complete

Photo Details

