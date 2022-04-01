Previous
Wedding Party Trivia Night by jcoder
91 / 365

Wedding Party Trivia Night

In preparation for their wedding, Kelly and Alex hosted a trivia night for the wedding party to get a chance to mingle. It was a lot of fun! Not only because my team win the trivia portion ;)
Jessica C

