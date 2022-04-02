Previous
Next
Boogie Land 77 by jcoder
92 / 365

Boogie Land 77

Our ABBA-loving friend, Gabby held a 70s disco themed murder mystery party for her birthday. There was a gin bar, crock pots galore, and suspicion in the air. I am happy to announce I was not the murderer.

2 outings in one weekend, I am wiped!
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise