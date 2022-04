Walk at Dusk

Reid and I went for a walk at dusk. I liked the way the way the light was reflecting on the little furry tree-ma-bobs (clearly I am not an arborist), the blurry street lights, and the outline of Reid walking away from me (hey, wait up!)



Unfortunately the light was of the sun setting was blinding me from behind the lens and it still is if I look too hard at this photo XD