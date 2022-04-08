Previous
Cheers to the Weekend
Cheers to the Weekend

New restaurant in our neighborhood. I had this fancy drink with truffle oil and lots of olive juice, which was a step up from the pink lemonade Smirnoff Ice Reid "iced" me with in my dresser.
Jessica C

