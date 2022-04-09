Previous
City Lights by jcoder
99 / 365

City Lights

Our Uber dropped us off at the wrong address (our fault) so we had a nice walk under city lights to get to the correct location. Needless to say we were late to the surprise party we were going to :)
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Jessica C

