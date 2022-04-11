Sign up
101 / 365
The Payoff of April Showers
I'm sure these neighbors think I'm a wacko, because I take a photo of their garden almost daily. When I go for my photo walks looking for my daily pic, I always seem to stop here because their flowers are so pretty and just keep blooming.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
0
0
Jessica C
ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
101
photos
13
followers
25
following
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th April 2022 6:59pm
Public
flowers
