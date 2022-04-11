Previous
Next
The Payoff of April Showers by jcoder
101 / 365

The Payoff of April Showers

I'm sure these neighbors think I'm a wacko, because I take a photo of their garden almost daily. When I go for my photo walks looking for my daily pic, I always seem to stop here because their flowers are so pretty and just keep blooming.

11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Jessica C

ace
@jcoder
Hello fellow 365ers! I am starting this challenge Jan 1 2022 as a way to grow my comfort with photography. I have always loved taking...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise